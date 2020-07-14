All apartments in Phoenix
3640 N 38th St 106

3640 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3640 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit 106 Available 07/01/20 Luxury 2-bedroom in the Heart of Arcadia - Property Id: 301719

Modern luxury condo is nestled in a boutique community.

EXTRA-TALL CEILINGS throughout and open floor plan.

DESIGNER FINISHES and details throughout. Energy efficient design means low utilities and year-round comfort.

CHEF'S KITCHEN with fridge-on-top refrigerator, new high end stove and dishwasher.

OPEN CONCEPT living area has two sets of french doors open out to a side patio and a front patio.

SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM with large walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanities and a walk-in oversize rainshower with a high-mounted showerhead.

Bright and airy second bedroom can also be used as an office.

EVERY CONVENIENCE In-unit laundry with washer and dryer and extra storage. Designated parking in covered spot. Security door, deadbolts and locked mailboxes for peace of mind.

QUIET GATED COMMUNITY with lush green grounds, swimming pool and hot tub.

3-D tour at https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/22d894d2-8545-444b-ad2e-0c893941e688/?utm_source=captureapp
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301719
Property Id 301719

(RLNE5860894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 N 38th St 106 have any available units?
3640 N 38th St 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 N 38th St 106 have?
Some of 3640 N 38th St 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 N 38th St 106 currently offering any rent specials?
3640 N 38th St 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 N 38th St 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 N 38th St 106 is pet friendly.
Does 3640 N 38th St 106 offer parking?
Yes, 3640 N 38th St 106 offers parking.
Does 3640 N 38th St 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 N 38th St 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 N 38th St 106 have a pool?
Yes, 3640 N 38th St 106 has a pool.
Does 3640 N 38th St 106 have accessible units?
No, 3640 N 38th St 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 N 38th St 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 N 38th St 106 has units with dishwashers.
