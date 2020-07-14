3640 N 38th St 106

Amenities

Unit 106 Available 07/01/20 Luxury 2-bedroom in the Heart of Arcadia - Property Id: 301719



Modern luxury condo is nestled in a boutique community.



EXTRA-TALL CEILINGS throughout and open floor plan.



DESIGNER FINISHES and details throughout. Energy efficient design means low utilities and year-round comfort.



CHEF'S KITCHEN with fridge-on-top refrigerator, new high end stove and dishwasher.



OPEN CONCEPT living area has two sets of french doors open out to a side patio and a front patio.



SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM with large walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanities and a walk-in oversize rainshower with a high-mounted showerhead.



Bright and airy second bedroom can also be used as an office.



EVERY CONVENIENCE In-unit laundry with washer and dryer and extra storage. Designated parking in covered spot. Security door, deadbolts and locked mailboxes for peace of mind.



QUIET GATED COMMUNITY with lush green grounds, swimming pool and hot tub.



3-D tour at https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/22d894d2-8545-444b-ad2e-0c893941e688/?utm_source=captureapp

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301719

