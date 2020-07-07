All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

3627 West Aire Libre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3627 West Aire Libre Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Terrific family home in a great neighborhood! Three bedrooms, two baths! On a full quarter acre with a fenced diving pool and a sport court! Lots of grassy backyard left over, too! Updated kitchen includes the fridge! Neutral colors throughout home! Tile and wood flooring, and brand new carpet in the master! There's even an RV gate for your toys! POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Unbelievable price for this much home! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have any available units?
3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have?
Some of 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

