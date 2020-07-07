3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Terrific family home in a great neighborhood! Three bedrooms, two baths! On a full quarter acre with a fenced diving pool and a sport court! Lots of grassy backyard left over, too! Updated kitchen includes the fridge! Neutral colors throughout home! Tile and wood flooring, and brand new carpet in the master! There's even an RV gate for your toys! POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Unbelievable price for this much home! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET**