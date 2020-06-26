All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3614 West Townley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3614 West Townley Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:19 PM

3614 West Townley Ave

3614 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3614 West Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE IN SPECIAL***
October 1st SPECIAL - $500 DISCOUNT
Ready to Stop Renting? Looking to become a Home Owner? Rent to Own NOW Bad Credit OK! Bankruptcy OK! This is a Perfect Starter home for a growing family with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an eat in kitchen, fenced back yard, and Brand New Flooring! 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom 1601 SqFt Home available in Wonderful location..... Close to shopping, Grocery Stores, Freeway access for commuters. ...Have an RV, Boat, or Multiple Cars? Drive way & Off Street RV Parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 West Townley Ave have any available units?
3614 West Townley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 West Townley Ave have?
Some of 3614 West Townley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 West Townley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3614 West Townley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 West Townley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 West Townley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3614 West Townley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3614 West Townley Ave offers parking.
Does 3614 West Townley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 West Townley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 West Townley Ave have a pool?
No, 3614 West Townley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3614 West Townley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3614 West Townley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 West Townley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 West Townley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College