3614 West Townley Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE IN SPECIAL***

October 1st SPECIAL - $500 DISCOUNT

Ready to Stop Renting? Looking to become a Home Owner? Rent to Own NOW Bad Credit OK! Bankruptcy OK! This is a Perfect Starter home for a growing family with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an eat in kitchen, fenced back yard, and Brand New Flooring! 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom 1601 SqFt Home available in Wonderful location..... Close to shopping, Grocery Stores, Freeway access for commuters. ...Have an RV, Boat, or Multiple Cars? Drive way & Off Street RV Parking!