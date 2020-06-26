3605 W BETHANY HOME Road

This community is located in Central Phoenix '' GREAT LOCATION '' this property comes with washer/ dryer hook up and private patio , 2 covered parking's , Stainless steel appliances and walking distance to all local schools .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
