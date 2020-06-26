All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

3605 W BETHANY HOME Road

3605 West Bethany Home Road · No Longer Available
Location

3605 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This community is located in Central Phoenix '' GREAT LOCATION '' this property comes with washer/ dryer hook up and private patio , 2 covered parking's , Stainless steel appliances and walking distance to all local schools .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road have any available units?
3605 W BETHANY HOME Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road have?
Some of 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road currently offering any rent specials?
3605 W BETHANY HOME Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road pet-friendly?
No, 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road offer parking?
Yes, 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road offers parking.
Does 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road have a pool?
No, 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road does not have a pool.
Does 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road have accessible units?
No, 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 W BETHANY HOME Road does not have units with dishwashers.
