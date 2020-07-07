3550 E CANNON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated house. All new flooring: new carpet in bedrooms, new porcelain tiles everywhere else inside. Fresh paint throughout interior. Newer kitchen appliances with oak cabinets with lots of space for storage. All appliances are included. Large backyard with RV gate and mature tree. Many locations nearby for shopping, food and entertainment, including PV mall. 5 minutes away from Basha's, Trader Joe's, Sprouts, and Fry's grocery stores. . Easy access to highway AZ51. Paradise Valley school district.NOTE:- Owner will pay for bimonthly front and backyard landscaping.- Curtains for all windows are available and will be included in the lease upon request at no additional cost.- Brand new water filter for refrigerator ready for new tenant.