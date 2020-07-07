All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

3550 E CANNON Drive

3550 East Cannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3550 East Cannon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated house. All new flooring: new carpet in bedrooms, new porcelain tiles everywhere else inside. Fresh paint throughout interior. Newer kitchen appliances with oak cabinets with lots of space for storage. All appliances are included. Large backyard with RV gate and mature tree. Many locations nearby for shopping, food and entertainment, including PV mall. 5 minutes away from Basha's, Trader Joe's, Sprouts, and Fry's grocery stores. . Easy access to highway AZ51. Paradise Valley school district.NOTE:- Owner will pay for bimonthly front and backyard landscaping.- Curtains for all windows are available and will be included in the lease upon request at no additional cost.- Brand new water filter for refrigerator ready for new tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 E CANNON Drive have any available units?
3550 E CANNON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 E CANNON Drive have?
Some of 3550 E CANNON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 E CANNON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3550 E CANNON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 E CANNON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3550 E CANNON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3550 E CANNON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3550 E CANNON Drive offers parking.
Does 3550 E CANNON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 E CANNON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 E CANNON Drive have a pool?
No, 3550 E CANNON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3550 E CANNON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3550 E CANNON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 E CANNON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 E CANNON Drive has units with dishwashers.

