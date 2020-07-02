35414 N 32ND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Single level 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Tramonto w/ POOL! Enter the house into the formal living and dining room. The family room has a fireplace and opens up to the eat in kitchen with kitchen island and pantry. Backyard has covered patio and pebble-tec pool. Tramonto Park is across the street with open fields and a kids playground directly across the street! Schools and great restaurants are a close walk or drive away. Rent this beautiful home today! Pool service is included in the rent.