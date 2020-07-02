All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 35414 N 32ND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
35414 N 32ND Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

35414 N 32ND Drive

35414 North 32nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Tramonto
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

35414 North 32nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Single level 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Tramonto w/ POOL! Enter the house into the formal living and dining room. The family room has a fireplace and opens up to the eat in kitchen with kitchen island and pantry. Backyard has covered patio and pebble-tec pool. Tramonto Park is across the street with open fields and a kids playground directly across the street! Schools and great restaurants are a close walk or drive away. Rent this beautiful home today! Pool service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35414 N 32ND Drive have any available units?
35414 N 32ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 35414 N 32ND Drive have?
Some of 35414 N 32ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35414 N 32ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35414 N 32ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35414 N 32ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35414 N 32ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 35414 N 32ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 35414 N 32ND Drive offers parking.
Does 35414 N 32ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35414 N 32ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35414 N 32ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 35414 N 32ND Drive has a pool.
Does 35414 N 32ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 35414 N 32ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35414 N 32ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35414 N 32ND Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College