35414 N 32ND Drive

35414 North 32nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086 Tramonto
Single level 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Tramonto w/ POOL! Enter the house into the formal living and dining room. The family room has a fireplace and opens up to the eat in kitchen with kitchen island and pantry. Backyard has covered patio and pebble-tec pool. Tramonto Park is across the street with open fields and a kids playground directly across the street! Schools and great restaurants are a close walk or drive away. Rent this beautiful home today! Pool service is included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
