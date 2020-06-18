All apartments in Phoenix
35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive

35401 North via Tramonto · (480) 319-4554
Location

35401 North via Tramonto, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3220 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully furnished luxury rental nestled in the Estates at Tramonto with mountain and city light views. A select area of custom homes ranging into the millions. This impressive sophisticated designed home features a stunning grand entry with custom wrought iron doors. Appointed with architectural arches and niches and designed with luxury & comfort in mind. Chef's Kitchen features granite slab counter tops, built-in stainless steel appliances,large island, and custom cherry wood cabinets. A compliment to the kitchen, the Butler's walk-in pantry & serving area for entertaining. Private Master Suite with exquisite custom features. Separate wing has large bedrooms, boost custom snail walk-in shower. Community sports pool,spa,tennis,volleyball courts & play area and mountain hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive have any available units?
35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive have?
Some of 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive offer parking?
No, 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive has a pool.
Does 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive have accessible units?
No, 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive has units with dishwashers.
