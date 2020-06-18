35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive

Amenities

Fully furnished luxury rental nestled in the Estates at Tramonto with mountain and city light views. A select area of custom homes ranging into the millions. This impressive sophisticated designed home features a stunning grand entry with custom wrought iron doors. Appointed with architectural arches and niches and designed with luxury & comfort in mind. Chef's Kitchen features granite slab counter tops, built-in stainless steel appliances,large island, and custom cherry wood cabinets. A compliment to the kitchen, the Butler's walk-in pantry & serving area for entertaining. Private Master Suite with exquisite custom features. Separate wing has large bedrooms, boost custom snail walk-in shower. Community sports pool,spa,tennis,volleyball courts & play area and mountain hiking trails.