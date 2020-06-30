All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3526 W ANDERSON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3526 W ANDERSON Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

3526 W ANDERSON Drive

3526 West Anderson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3526 West Anderson Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
So much space for the price - great value! Spacious 3 bedroom home is high demand location close to freeways, shopping and more. Former garage enclosed to provide HUGE living room. Family room with fireplace, and eat-in kitchen at the back of the house. Master bedroom has been expanded to include sitting room or space for workout equipment. There is also a vanity for extra counter space and walk in closet, plus door to the backyard. Backyard has covered patio, mature trees, including a citrus tree. RV parking with RV gate and slab. Silver colored storage shed is included - the other shed belongs to previous tenant and will be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 W ANDERSON Drive have any available units?
3526 W ANDERSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 W ANDERSON Drive have?
Some of 3526 W ANDERSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 W ANDERSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3526 W ANDERSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 W ANDERSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3526 W ANDERSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3526 W ANDERSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3526 W ANDERSON Drive offers parking.
Does 3526 W ANDERSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 W ANDERSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 W ANDERSON Drive have a pool?
No, 3526 W ANDERSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3526 W ANDERSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3526 W ANDERSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 W ANDERSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 W ANDERSON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College