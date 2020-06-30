3526 W ANDERSON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

So much space for the price - great value! Spacious 3 bedroom home is high demand location close to freeways, shopping and more. Former garage enclosed to provide HUGE living room. Family room with fireplace, and eat-in kitchen at the back of the house. Master bedroom has been expanded to include sitting room or space for workout equipment. There is also a vanity for extra counter space and walk in closet, plus door to the backyard. Backyard has covered patio, mature trees, including a citrus tree. RV parking with RV gate and slab. Silver colored storage shed is included - the other shed belongs to previous tenant and will be removed.