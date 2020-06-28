3524 W Marlette Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3bed 2bath Home in Phoenix - Don't miss this freshly rehabbed home with new everything, new kitchen, new appliances, new tile flooring throughout



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix



(RLNE5109713)