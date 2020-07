Amenities

A HARD TO FIND HOME IN A SMALL GATED SUBDIVISION WITH A COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA. THE HOME HAS ALL HARD FLOORING, NEUTRAL PAINT AND IS JUST STEPS FROM THE POOL/SPA AREA. LOCATED NEAR NORTERRA SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS, I-10 FREEWAY AND SCHOOLS, THE PROPERTY WILL PLEASE ANY TENANT. ALL APPLIANCES ARE IN PLACE INCLUDING THE REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER. HURRY, THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG!