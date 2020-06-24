350 W. Virginia Ave.

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

This charming 1940s home is absolutely loaded with charm. Amazing curb appeal with a white picket fence and green hedge surrounding the lot with landscape maintenance included. Inside you'll find an open family room with a fireplace, custom paint and crown molding. Spacious master suite with private bathroom is split from other two rooms on other side of family room. Galley kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances leads to living room which has two exits to private backyard. Separate fully functional guest house/casita has it's own driveway and separate entrance as well as a family room, bedroom, 1/2 bathroom & kitchenette! Homes in this area are tough to find, so schedule your showing before it's too late! NO PETS OR SUBLETTING THE GUEST HOUSE CASITA.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.