349 East Thomas Road
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:54 PM

349 East Thomas Road

349 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

349 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012
East Alvarado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful recently remodeled condo in the heart of Phoenix with gorgeous interiors and a top floor corner location that allows for city views from every window! The gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, granite slab counters, marble backsplash, and breakfast bar. The large living and dining room are perfect for entertaining. Fully-remodeled bathrooms have designer finishes. The south-facing large balcony is a great spot to enjoy the outdoors while taking in the fantastic views of downtown Phoenix. Arcadia door at balcony. Stacked washer/dryer. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (except cable/internet)! Walk to the light rail museums, restaurants, and all that downtown Phoenix has to offer. NO PETS

Contact our leasing department today for more information.
The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 East Thomas Road have any available units?
349 East Thomas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 East Thomas Road have?
Some of 349 East Thomas Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 East Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
349 East Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 East Thomas Road pet-friendly?
No, 349 East Thomas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 349 East Thomas Road offer parking?
No, 349 East Thomas Road does not offer parking.
Does 349 East Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 East Thomas Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 East Thomas Road have a pool?
No, 349 East Thomas Road does not have a pool.
Does 349 East Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 349 East Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 349 East Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 East Thomas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
