349 East Thomas Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters all utils included recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful recently remodeled condo in the heart of Phoenix with gorgeous interiors and a top floor corner location that allows for city views from every window! The gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, granite slab counters, marble backsplash, and breakfast bar. The large living and dining room are perfect for entertaining. Fully-remodeled bathrooms have designer finishes. The south-facing large balcony is a great spot to enjoy the outdoors while taking in the fantastic views of downtown Phoenix. Arcadia door at balcony. Stacked washer/dryer. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (except cable/internet)! Walk to the light rail museums, restaurants, and all that downtown Phoenix has to offer. NO PETS



Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.