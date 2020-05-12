All apartments in Phoenix
3434 N 64th Dr.

3434 North 64th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3434 North 64th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sunset Knoll

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Phoenix near Sunset Elementary - 3434 - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. CLOSE TO I-10 HIGHWAY, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND PARKS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS NICE HOME, TILE FLOORING, NEW PAINT. INSIDE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, TENANTS TO PROVIDE WASHER & DRYER.

Rent: $999/mo plus Phoenix taxes $22.98 = $1,021.98
Security Deposit: $900
Pet Fee: $150 non refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed. 2 animals max.
Cleaning Fee: $200 non refundable

Call/text "3434 House" to Edgar Rascon, REALTOR, at 480-628-2929 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.
$50 Application fee per adult living the unit.

(RLNE4981477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 N 64th Dr. have any available units?
3434 N 64th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3434 N 64th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3434 N 64th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 N 64th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 N 64th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3434 N 64th Dr. offer parking?
No, 3434 N 64th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3434 N 64th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 N 64th Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 N 64th Dr. have a pool?
No, 3434 N 64th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3434 N 64th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3434 N 64th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 N 64th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 N 64th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 N 64th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3434 N 64th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
