3434 N 64th Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Phoenix near Sunset Elementary - 3434 - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. CLOSE TO I-10 HIGHWAY, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND PARKS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS NICE HOME, TILE FLOORING, NEW PAINT. INSIDE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, TENANTS TO PROVIDE WASHER & DRYER.



Rent: $999/mo plus Phoenix taxes $22.98 = $1,021.98

Security Deposit: $900

Pet Fee: $150 non refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed. 2 animals max.

Cleaning Fee: $200 non refundable



Call/text "3434 House" to Edgar Rascon, REALTOR, at 480-628-2929 to schedule an appointment or for more information.



Viewing by appointment only



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

$50 Application fee per adult living the unit.



(RLNE4981477)