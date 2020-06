Amenities

Lovely Townhouse located in the sought after Granville Community in North Phoenix. Featuring 2 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths this 2-Level Townhome has a kitchen with lots of upgraded and Spice Maple cabinets. This home located on a quiet cul de sac and a features a charming fireplace in Living Room. Dual Master-Suites upstairs with walk-in closets and a Guest half-bath downstairs. Covered Parking. Community Pool. Close to shopping, dining and transportation.