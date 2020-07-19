3425 West Deer Valley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with private backyard, hard plank flooring throughout and 10 ft ceilings. All of the luxuries included with granite counter tops, modern cabinetry, nickle hardware and ceiling fans. Upgraded double door GE stainless steel appliances with filtered water/ice, glass stop stoves, built-in microwave, deep kitchen sink and hose sprayer. Laundry with GE deep fill full size washer/dryer. A true Master suite offers room for a king size bed, huge walk-in closet, standing shower, linen, and private commode. The guest bedrooms offer 8 ft of closet space adjacent is the bathroom with tub/shower combo. Light and bright interiors with multiple windows with hard wood blinds.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.