Last updated July 3 2020 at 5:41 AM

3425 West Deer Valley Drive

3425 W Deer Valley Rd · (602) 649-1060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3425 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with private backyard, hard plank flooring throughout and 10 ft ceilings. All of the luxuries included with granite counter tops, modern cabinetry, nickle hardware and ceiling fans. Upgraded double door GE stainless steel appliances with filtered water/ice, glass stop stoves, built-in microwave, deep kitchen sink and hose sprayer. Laundry with GE deep fill full size washer/dryer. A true Master suite offers room for a king size bed, huge walk-in closet, standing shower, linen, and private commode. The guest bedrooms offer 8 ft of closet space adjacent is the bathroom with tub/shower combo. Light and bright interiors with multiple windows with hard wood blinds.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 West Deer Valley Drive have any available units?
3425 West Deer Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 West Deer Valley Drive have?
Some of 3425 West Deer Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 West Deer Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3425 West Deer Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 West Deer Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 West Deer Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3425 West Deer Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 3425 West Deer Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3425 West Deer Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 West Deer Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 West Deer Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3425 West Deer Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3425 West Deer Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3425 West Deer Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 West Deer Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 West Deer Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
