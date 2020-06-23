3420 W Danbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

Beautiful condo in a gated community featuring two community pools with spas and a fitness center and mature pine trees. This home features new tile, updated kitchen, unique built in entertainment center, large bedrooms and bathrooms. His & Hers closets in master. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Large covered patio with access from the living room and two of the bedrooms including the master. Two covered parking spaces lower level unit. Close to shopping, restaurant's and freeways. Owner pays the HOA fee. All you pay is electricity. $55 per adult application fee, one time $150 administration fee. 4% rental tax/P&R fee per month.