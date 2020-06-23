All apartments in Phoenix
3420 W Danbury Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

3420 W Danbury Drive

3420 West Danbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3420 West Danbury Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful condo in a gated community featuring two community pools with spas and a fitness center and mature pine trees. This home features new tile, updated kitchen, unique built in entertainment center, large bedrooms and bathrooms. His & Hers closets in master. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Large covered patio with access from the living room and two of the bedrooms including the master. Two covered parking spaces lower level unit. Close to shopping, restaurant's and freeways. Owner pays the HOA fee. All you pay is electricity. $55 per adult application fee, one time $150 administration fee. 4% rental tax/P&R fee per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 W Danbury Drive have any available units?
3420 W Danbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 W Danbury Drive have?
Some of 3420 W Danbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 W Danbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 W Danbury Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 W Danbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3420 W Danbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3420 W Danbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3420 W Danbury Drive does offer parking.
Does 3420 W Danbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 W Danbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 W Danbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3420 W Danbury Drive has a pool.
Does 3420 W Danbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 W Danbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 W Danbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 W Danbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
