Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and granite counters in the kitchen. The bedrooms have plush carpet for your comfort, and the sparkling pool in back is great for cooling off in the summer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 W ORCHID Lane have any available units?
3410 W ORCHID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 W ORCHID Lane have?
Some of 3410 W ORCHID Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 W ORCHID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3410 W ORCHID Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.