Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3410 W ORCHID Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3410 W ORCHID Lane

3410 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3410 West Orchid Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and granite counters in the kitchen. The bedrooms have plush carpet for your comfort, and the sparkling pool in back is great for cooling off in the summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 W ORCHID Lane have any available units?
3410 W ORCHID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 W ORCHID Lane have?
Some of 3410 W ORCHID Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 W ORCHID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3410 W ORCHID Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 W ORCHID Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3410 W ORCHID Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3410 W ORCHID Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3410 W ORCHID Lane offers parking.
Does 3410 W ORCHID Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 W ORCHID Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 W ORCHID Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3410 W ORCHID Lane has a pool.
Does 3410 W ORCHID Lane have accessible units?
No, 3410 W ORCHID Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 W ORCHID Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 W ORCHID Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

