3410 W JULIE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Really nice 2 story townhome in quiet, well kept community. Spacious, well laid out floor plan with living area, kitchen, dining and half bath downstairs. All kitchen appliances are included. Large, private, fenced patio is just off of the dining area/kitchen and there is an outside storage room off of the patio as well. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry are all upstairs. This community has lots of lush grass, mature shade trees, a community pool and a huge grassy common area/park with benches and BBQs. Located minutes from I-17 and 101 freeways and near lots of great shopping and dining destinations!