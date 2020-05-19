All apartments in Phoenix
3410 W JULIE Drive
3410 W JULIE Drive

3410 West Julie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3410 West Julie Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Really nice 2 story townhome in quiet, well kept community. Spacious, well laid out floor plan with living area, kitchen, dining and half bath downstairs. All kitchen appliances are included. Large, private, fenced patio is just off of the dining area/kitchen and there is an outside storage room off of the patio as well. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry are all upstairs. This community has lots of lush grass, mature shade trees, a community pool and a huge grassy common area/park with benches and BBQs. Located minutes from I-17 and 101 freeways and near lots of great shopping and dining destinations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 W JULIE Drive have any available units?
3410 W JULIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 W JULIE Drive have?
Some of 3410 W JULIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 W JULIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3410 W JULIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 W JULIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3410 W JULIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3410 W JULIE Drive offer parking?
No, 3410 W JULIE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3410 W JULIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 W JULIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 W JULIE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3410 W JULIE Drive has a pool.
Does 3410 W JULIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3410 W JULIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 W JULIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 W JULIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
