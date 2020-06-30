34 BILTMORE ESTATES

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

Steel Construction, Brick Exterior with Copper Trim, HighTech Elevator, 7 Car Garage/Motor Court, Guests/Kids Bedroom Wing, Master Bathroom with Steam Shower, 15min from Sky Harbor Int'l Airport ''Custom Built European Dream Home! Brick with Full Slate Roof and Copper Trim Evokes a Statement of Uniqueness and Everlasting Quality. Whether you live here or just visiting each day is like being on Vacation in this Warm Comfortable and Inviting Home. There are many Intimate spaces for Private Solitude and Relaxation, yet the Open Floor Plan is Entertainer's Delight for a large gathering inside and out. Meticulously Designed for Easy Living and Wonderful Gracious Entertaining as each room flows to the next. Outside the Rock Waterfall cascades into Pool emitting Peaceful Ambiance of Nature.'