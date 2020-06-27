3358 E WICKIEUP Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single level 4 bedroom home with 3 car garage +RV gate, and huge yard! What more can you ask for??! Okay, let's go through the list...Stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms, kitchen with eat-in area open to the family room, all brushed nickel door hardware, master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms, separate tub and shower in master and HUGE walk in closet, inside laundry with washer and dryer provided! New carpet just installed in the Great Room on Monday 7/8! Come see for yourself. This beautiful home is ready for a new Tenant.