Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3358 E WICKIEUP Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

3358 E WICKIEUP Lane

3358 East Wickieup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3358 East Wickieup Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single level 4 bedroom home with 3 car garage +RV gate, and huge yard! What more can you ask for??! Okay, let's go through the list...Stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms, kitchen with eat-in area open to the family room, all brushed nickel door hardware, master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms, separate tub and shower in master and HUGE walk in closet, inside laundry with washer and dryer provided! New carpet just installed in the Great Room on Monday 7/8! Come see for yourself. This beautiful home is ready for a new Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane have any available units?
3358 E WICKIEUP Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane have?
Some of 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3358 E WICKIEUP Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane offers parking.
Does 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane have a pool?
No, 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane have accessible units?
No, 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3358 E WICKIEUP Lane has units with dishwashers.
