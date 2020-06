Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**This home is also for SALE.**MUST SEE!! Completely remodeled, beautiful home in a PRIME location! Everything is NEW! Move in to this immaculate 3 bed/2 bath with a split floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, new appliances and fixtures. Plantation shutters throughout, spacious kitchen with bar that opens to dining. Walking distance to a ton of great restaurant and bars, 10 minutes from the airport and close to all freeways. Don't miss this one! NO PETS.