3334 E WESCOTT Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Perfect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level Home with Solar Power has Just been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Recently Updated with 20'' Porcelain Tile in all the Right Places along with Upgraded StainMaster Neutral Carpet in the Bedrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Slab Countertops and Newer Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)