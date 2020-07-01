All apartments in Phoenix
3334 E WESCOTT Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

3334 E WESCOTT Drive

3334 East Wescott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3334 East Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Perfect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level Home with Solar Power has Just been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Recently Updated with 20'' Porcelain Tile in all the Right Places along with Upgraded StainMaster Neutral Carpet in the Bedrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Slab Countertops and Newer Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 E WESCOTT Drive have any available units?
3334 E WESCOTT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 E WESCOTT Drive have?
Some of 3334 E WESCOTT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 E WESCOTT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3334 E WESCOTT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 E WESCOTT Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 E WESCOTT Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3334 E WESCOTT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3334 E WESCOTT Drive offers parking.
Does 3334 E WESCOTT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 E WESCOTT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 E WESCOTT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3334 E WESCOTT Drive has a pool.
Does 3334 E WESCOTT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3334 E WESCOTT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 E WESCOTT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 E WESCOTT Drive has units with dishwashers.

