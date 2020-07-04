333 E Roosevelt St

Amenities

Im finding someone to transfer my apartment lease which starts from 08/16/2020 to 07/31/2021.



Its a private bedroom with private bathroom in Roosevelt Pointe, youll have one nice people roommate during the lease term. Your monthly bill is rent, all amenities included. The apartment location is 5 minutes walking distance to ASU Downtown Phoenix campus.



Amenities:

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer/Dryer

Air Conditioner

Ceiling Fan

Furniture

Cable/Satellite

Wifi

Provided Hardwire Internet Access

Water, Sewer, and Trash Utilities Included

Fitness Center

2 pools



Message me if you want to learn more!