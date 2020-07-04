333 E Roosevelt St

Amenities
Im finding someone to transfer my apartment lease which starts from 08/16/2020 to 07/31/2021.
Its a private bedroom with private bathroom in Roosevelt Pointe, youll have one nice people roommate during the lease term. Your monthly bill is rent, all amenities included. The apartment location is 5 minutes walking distance to ASU Downtown Phoenix campus.
Amenities:
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Air Conditioner
Ceiling Fan
Furniture
Cable/Satellite
Wifi
Provided Hardwire Internet Access
Water, Sewer, and Trash Utilities Included
Fitness Center
2 pools
Message me if you want to learn more!