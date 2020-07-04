All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:26 PM

333 E Roosevelt St

333 East Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

333 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Im finding someone to transfer my apartment lease which starts from 08/16/2020 to 07/31/2021.

Its a private bedroom with private bathroom in Roosevelt Pointe, youll have one nice people roommate during the lease term. Your monthly bill is rent, all amenities included. The apartment location is 5 minutes walking distance to ASU Downtown Phoenix campus.

Amenities:
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Air Conditioner
Ceiling Fan
Furniture
Cable/Satellite
Wifi
Provided Hardwire Internet Access
Water, Sewer, and Trash Utilities Included
Fitness Center
2 pools

Message me if you want to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E Roosevelt St have any available units?
333 E Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 E Roosevelt St have?
Some of 333 E Roosevelt St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
333 E Roosevelt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
No, 333 E Roosevelt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 333 E Roosevelt St offer parking?
No, 333 E Roosevelt St does not offer parking.
Does 333 E Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 E Roosevelt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E Roosevelt St have a pool?
Yes, 333 E Roosevelt St has a pool.
Does 333 E Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 333 E Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 E Roosevelt St has units with dishwashers.

