Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111

3329 W Danbury Dr · (404) 567-4222
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3329 W Danbury Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer. Utilities include Water,Trash,Sewer,Gas and Electricity.

(RLNE5972187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 have any available units?
3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 have?
Some of 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 currently offering any rent specials?
3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 is pet friendly.
Does 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 offer parking?
Yes, 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 offers parking.
Does 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 have a pool?
Yes, 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 has a pool.
Does 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 have accessible units?
No, 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111 has units with dishwashers.
