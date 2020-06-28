All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD

3322 West Shumway Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

3322 West Shumway Farm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
THIS IS A STUNNING AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME SINGLE STORY HOME IS IN A GREAT - THIS IS A STUNNING AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME SINGLE STORY HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION! BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRASS AND LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE WITH EXTENDED BRICK PATIO. NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME.

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $45 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Re-Key Fee.

(RLNE5148785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD have any available units?
3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD currently offering any rent specials?
3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD pet-friendly?
No, 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD offer parking?
No, 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD does not offer parking.
Does 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD have a pool?
No, 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD does not have a pool.
Does 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD have accessible units?
No, 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD does not have units with air conditioning.
