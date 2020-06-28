3322 W. SHUMWAY FARM RD

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

THIS IS A STUNNING AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME SINGLE STORY HOME IS IN A GREAT - THIS IS A STUNNING AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME SINGLE STORY HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION! BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRASS AND LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE WITH EXTENDED BRICK PATIO. NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME.



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $45 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Re-Key Fee.



(RLNE5148785)