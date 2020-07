Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

FOR SALE AMAZING HOME $299,900 - BEAUTIFUL REMODELED!!!, NEW Floors, windows, roof, kitchen, bathrooms, drywall, carpet and tile! New Paint inside and out. This 4 bedroom 2 bath is move in ready. Great area, close to down town and shopping!!! Come see your new home today.



please contact Veronica Hughes @



veronica@freshstartmgt.com

602-885-4644



(RLNE4652679)