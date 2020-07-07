All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3257 West Melinda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3257 West Melinda Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 3:15 AM

3257 West Melinda Lane

3257 West Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3257 West Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 West Melinda Lane have any available units?
3257 West Melinda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3257 West Melinda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3257 West Melinda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 West Melinda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 West Melinda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3257 West Melinda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3257 West Melinda Lane offers parking.
Does 3257 West Melinda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 West Melinda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 West Melinda Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3257 West Melinda Lane has a pool.
Does 3257 West Melinda Lane have accessible units?
No, 3257 West Melinda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 West Melinda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 West Melinda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3257 West Melinda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3257 West Melinda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College