Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
3216 E ROVEEN Avenue
3216 East Roveen Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3216 East Roveen Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Remodeled and ready for new tenants! With easy access to the 51 & 101, no HOA, a pool & spa, this could be the rental you're looking for! Has 3 beds/1.75 baths, and is in great shape! Apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue have any available units?
3216 E ROVEEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue have?
Some of 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3216 E ROVEEN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 E ROVEEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
