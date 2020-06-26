All apartments in Phoenix
3214 W Sharon Ave

3214 West Sharon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3214 West Sharon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Surrey Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL*** MOVE BY JULY 1ST FOR THE MOVE IN SPECAIL!! Single Family Home for Lease to Own
Can you say SPACE??? This Massive 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a large livingroom, large bedrooms, tons of indoor and outdoor storage, an eat-in kitchen and a beautify pool for these hot phoenix days. Best of all with 5 bedrooms everyone gets their own room!! call today to schedule a time to check out this Amazing Home before its too late! As always our application is free so dont delay this one will go quick. Huge 5 bedroom/2 Bathroom Home available Next week! Don't Delay!! Get your applications in now with no application fee!! Dont need all the room?? AirBnB the other bedrooms for extra $$$ in your pocket every month! What I love about this Home: 5 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Gated Pool with a fantastic outdoor living space family gatherings Storage and workshop This is a great option if you want to increase your income Safe Neighborhood and conveniently located near shopping and freeways Get your applications in before this one is gone too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 W Sharon Ave have any available units?
3214 W Sharon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 W Sharon Ave have?
Some of 3214 W Sharon Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 W Sharon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3214 W Sharon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 W Sharon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 W Sharon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3214 W Sharon Ave offer parking?
No, 3214 W Sharon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3214 W Sharon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 W Sharon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 W Sharon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3214 W Sharon Ave has a pool.
Does 3214 W Sharon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3214 W Sharon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 W Sharon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 W Sharon Ave has units with dishwashers.
