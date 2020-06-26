3214 W Sharon Ave

Amenities

***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL*** MOVE BY JULY 1ST FOR THE MOVE IN SPECAIL!! Single Family Home for Lease to Own

Can you say SPACE??? This Massive 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a large livingroom, large bedrooms, tons of indoor and outdoor storage, an eat-in kitchen and a beautify pool for these hot phoenix days. Best of all with 5 bedrooms everyone gets their own room!! call today to schedule a time to check out this Amazing Home before its too late! As always our application is free so dont delay this one will go quick. Huge 5 bedroom/2 Bathroom Home available Next week! Don't Delay!! Get your applications in now with no application fee!! Dont need all the room?? AirBnB the other bedrooms for extra $$$ in your pocket every month! What I love about this Home: 5 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Gated Pool with a fantastic outdoor living space family gatherings Storage and workshop This is a great option if you want to increase your income Safe Neighborhood and conveniently located near shopping and freeways Get your applications in before this one is gone too!!