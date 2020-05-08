3213 W Holly St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Three bedroom house at 35th Ave and Thomas! Ready for Move In 07/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a living room and a kitchen. Home sits on a large lot and a covered patio in the back! Close to two highways, shopping, and bus stops. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1049 refundable Security Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



