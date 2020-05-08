All apartments in Phoenix
3213 W Holly St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

3213 W Holly St

3213 West Holly Street · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3213 West Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Northwest Homesites

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Three bedroom house at 35th Ave and Thomas! Ready for Move In 07/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a living room and a kitchen. Home sits on a large lot and a covered patio in the back! Close to two highways, shopping, and bus stops. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1049 refundable Security Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 W Holly St have any available units?
3213 W Holly St has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 W Holly St have?
Some of 3213 W Holly St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 W Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
3213 W Holly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 W Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 W Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 3213 W Holly St offer parking?
No, 3213 W Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 3213 W Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 W Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 W Holly St have a pool?
No, 3213 W Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 3213 W Holly St have accessible units?
No, 3213 W Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 W Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 W Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
