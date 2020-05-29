32112 N 23RD Avenue

All apartments in Phoenix
Location

32112 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Single Story 4 bedrooms house in highly sought-after North Phoenix Neighborhood, Extended 2 and half car garage, Wonderful views, cul-de-sac, private location, and split floor plan for privacy. Huge master bedroom has double doors, exquisite bathroom with large garden tub and walk in closets. Arcadia doors to Patio, recessed lighting, and formal dining room, 9+ Ft volume ceilings, eat-in kitchen W/breakfast bar, the home is super clean and ready to move in, low maintenance backyard, sun set view from your own private backyard. Community amenities include heated pool/spa, 4000 SQF Clubhouse /Recreation Room-Lighted Tennis Court & Lush 12 Acre Park, Access to Walking / Hiking Trails, Shopping, Easy access to I-17, Loop 303, and Loop 101, Excelling and A+ Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

