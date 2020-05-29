32112 N 23RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Single Story 4 bedrooms house in highly sought-after North Phoenix Neighborhood, Extended 2 and half car garage, Wonderful views, cul-de-sac, private location, and split floor plan for privacy. Huge master bedroom has double doors, exquisite bathroom with large garden tub and walk in closets. Arcadia doors to Patio, recessed lighting, and formal dining room, 9+ Ft volume ceilings, eat-in kitchen W/breakfast bar, the home is super clean and ready to move in, low maintenance backyard, sun set view from your own private backyard. Community amenities include heated pool/spa, 4000 SQF Clubhouse /Recreation Room-Lighted Tennis Court & Lush 12 Acre Park, Access to Walking / Hiking Trails, Shopping, Easy access to I-17, Loop 303, and Loop 101, Excelling and A+ Schools.