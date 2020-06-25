3162 W Altadena Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

MUST SEE-Beautiful home ready to move in. $1,640.00 DEPOSIT, $125.00 ADMIN FEE, $52.82 TAXES PER MONTH, TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR POOL OR $100 SERVICE PER MONTH BY TOP PROPERTY SHOP ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.***