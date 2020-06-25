All apartments in Phoenix
3162 W Altadena Ave
3162 W Altadena Ave

3162 West Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3162 West Altadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
MUST SEE-Beautiful home ready to move in. $1,640.00 DEPOSIT, $125.00 ADMIN FEE, $52.82 TAXES PER MONTH, TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR POOL OR $100 SERVICE PER MONTH BY TOP PROPERTY SHOP ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3162 W Altadena Ave have any available units?
3162 W Altadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3162 W Altadena Ave have?
Some of 3162 W Altadena Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 W Altadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3162 W Altadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 W Altadena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3162 W Altadena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3162 W Altadena Ave offer parking?
No, 3162 W Altadena Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3162 W Altadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3162 W Altadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 W Altadena Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3162 W Altadena Ave has a pool.
Does 3162 W Altadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 3162 W Altadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 W Altadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3162 W Altadena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
