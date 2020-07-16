All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 315 West Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
315 West Highland Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 PM

315 West Highland Avenue

315 West Highland Avenue · (480) 396-9766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pierson Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

315 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Highland at Midtown Rental Opportunity. Located in Midtown Phoenix near The Valley Metro Light Rail, The Phoenix Art Museum, The Heard Museum, Arizona Opera, Phoenix Theatre, Park Central Mall & Phoenix Children's Hospital. Don't miss the Boutiques and Endless Popular Eateries! **Please Excuse Our Mess- Minor Repairs In Progress** Property Features Stained Concrete Floors, Spacious Living Room, Dining Area, Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets, Dark Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances and White Subway Tile Back-Splash! Private Yard Just Off Kitchen and Gated Common Area to Enjoy! Inside Laundry with Stacked Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Two Bedrooms, Updated Full Bathroom and the list goes on! Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up- 2% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 West Highland Avenue have any available units?
315 West Highland Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 West Highland Avenue have?
Some of 315 West Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 West Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 West Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 West Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 West Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 315 West Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 315 West Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 315 West Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 West Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 West Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 West Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 West Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 West Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 West Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 West Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 315 West Highland Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity