315 West Highland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Highland at Midtown Rental Opportunity. Located in Midtown Phoenix near The Valley Metro Light Rail, The Phoenix Art Museum, The Heard Museum, Arizona Opera, Phoenix Theatre, Park Central Mall & Phoenix Children's Hospital. Don't miss the Boutiques and Endless Popular Eateries! **Please Excuse Our Mess- Minor Repairs In Progress** Property Features Stained Concrete Floors, Spacious Living Room, Dining Area, Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets, Dark Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances and White Subway Tile Back-Splash! Private Yard Just Off Kitchen and Gated Common Area to Enjoy! Inside Laundry with Stacked Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Two Bedrooms, Updated Full Bathroom and the list goes on! Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up- 2% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.