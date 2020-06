Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Mid Town Living at its best!! Reduced Deposit and Waiving of Cleaning Fee and Application/Credit Check Fee!! Easy to walk to Everything! Blinds just Installed. Secured Entrance to the building and to the Parking Garage (2 Assigned Spaces). Enjoy so many different recreation areas indoor and outdoor!! Rental includes Full Size Stacked Washer and Dryer!! A nice sized Den for your office!! This used to be one of the model units until just recently!! You must see this building in person!!