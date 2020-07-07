All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

3129 E Wescott Dr

3129 East Wescott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3129 East Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13aaf260a4 ---- This home has tons of glamorous character from the natural stone flooring throughout the first floor to the incredibly high ceilings and well appointed ceiling fans throughout. To the plank style dark wood flooring in the master bedroom with en suite bath You will fall in love with the huge kitchen which has been updated with the finest in cabinetry, counter tops and glass back splash. Along with newer stainless appliances, gas cooking, and deep double sinks. Entertaining friends will be so easy with the kitchen opening on to the rear covered patio with builtin B B Q and low maintenance landscaping STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information:32nd Street and Union Hills Drive AREA INFORMATION: Great North Phoenix location FLOORING: Natural Stone, Plank style wood flooring and newer textured carpets on the stairs and 3 bedrooms GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: All Stainless: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1996 YARD: Lush green front lawn. Low maintenance rear yard with synthetic turf. Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None NO HOA PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 E Wescott Dr have any available units?
3129 E Wescott Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 E Wescott Dr have?
Some of 3129 E Wescott Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 E Wescott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3129 E Wescott Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 E Wescott Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 E Wescott Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3129 E Wescott Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3129 E Wescott Dr offers parking.
Does 3129 E Wescott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 E Wescott Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 E Wescott Dr have a pool?
No, 3129 E Wescott Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3129 E Wescott Dr have accessible units?
No, 3129 E Wescott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 E Wescott Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 E Wescott Dr has units with dishwashers.

