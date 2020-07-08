3119 W COCHISE DR 219

Amenities
2 Bed/2 Ba-spacious, clean and close to everything - Property Id: 116976
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath on second floor in a desirable area close to I17 and shopping centers. Kitchen features granite countertops and backsplash.
Sliding door in the master bedroom gives you access to a beautifully tiles balcony.
Interior laundry complete with washer and dryer.
HOA includes A/C, exterior maintenance, water, sewer, and garbage, so you don't have to pay the electric bill for the AC!!!- big savings especially during the summer.
Community includes pool, spa laundry facilities, and clubhouse.
No Pets Allowed
