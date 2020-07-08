All apartments in Phoenix
3119 W COCHISE DR 219
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

3119 W COCHISE DR 219

3119 West Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3119 West Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
2 Bed/2 Ba-spacious, clean and close to everything - Property Id: 116976

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath on second floor in a desirable area close to I17 and shopping centers. Kitchen features granite countertops and backsplash.
Sliding door in the master bedroom gives you access to a beautifully tiles balcony.
Interior laundry complete with washer and dryer.
HOA includes A/C, exterior maintenance, water, sewer, and garbage, so you don't have to pay the electric bill for the AC!!!- big savings especially during the summer.
Community includes pool, spa laundry facilities, and clubhouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116976
Property Id 116976

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 have any available units?
3119 W COCHISE DR 219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 have?
Some of 3119 W COCHISE DR 219's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 currently offering any rent specials?
3119 W COCHISE DR 219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 pet-friendly?
No, 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 offer parking?
No, 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 does not offer parking.
Does 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 have a pool?
Yes, 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 has a pool.
Does 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 have accessible units?
No, 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 W COCHISE DR 219 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
