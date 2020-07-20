3106 South 100th Lane

Amenities

Fabulous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Country Place Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping and Dining! Property Features Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats *Few Minor Repairs/Cleaning In Progress**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.