Phoenix, AZ
3106 South 100th Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 12:16 PM

3106 South 100th Lane

3106 South 100th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3106 South 100th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fabulous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Country Place Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping and Dining! Property Features Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats *Few Minor Repairs/Cleaning In Progress**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 South 100th Lane have any available units?
3106 South 100th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3106 South 100th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3106 South 100th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 South 100th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3106 South 100th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3106 South 100th Lane offer parking?
No, 3106 South 100th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3106 South 100th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 South 100th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 South 100th Lane have a pool?
No, 3106 South 100th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3106 South 100th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3106 South 100th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 South 100th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 South 100th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 South 100th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 South 100th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
