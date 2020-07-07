3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Perfect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level Home has Just been Completely Detailed and one of the Cleanest Homes you will find for Lease in the area. Recent Updates Include Kitchen & Baths with Custom Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops, Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances, 18'' Porcelain Tile and Dual Pane Windows Throughout * Open & Spacious Floor Plan with all Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)