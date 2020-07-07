All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue

3102 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3102 East Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Perfect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level Home has Just been Completely Detailed and one of the Cleanest Homes you will find for Lease in the area. Recent Updates Include Kitchen & Baths with Custom Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops, Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances, 18'' Porcelain Tile and Dual Pane Windows Throughout * Open & Spacious Floor Plan with all Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 E MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

