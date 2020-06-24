3063 W IRMA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Single Level Home has Just been Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Professionally Painted Inside and Out, Very Open & Spacious with New Upgraded StainMaster Carpet,New Refrigerator, Updated LED Lighting Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Dual Pane Windows Throughout * Covered Patio in the Private Back Yard * 1 Car Garage * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)