3063 W IRMA Lane
3063 W IRMA Lane

3063 West Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3063 West Irma Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Single Level Home has Just been Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Professionally Painted Inside and Out, Very Open & Spacious with New Upgraded StainMaster Carpet,New Refrigerator, Updated LED Lighting Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Dual Pane Windows Throughout * Covered Patio in the Private Back Yard * 1 Car Garage * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 W IRMA Lane have any available units?
3063 W IRMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3063 W IRMA Lane have?
Some of 3063 W IRMA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3063 W IRMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3063 W IRMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 W IRMA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3063 W IRMA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3063 W IRMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3063 W IRMA Lane offers parking.
Does 3063 W IRMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3063 W IRMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 W IRMA Lane have a pool?
No, 3063 W IRMA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3063 W IRMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3063 W IRMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 W IRMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3063 W IRMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
