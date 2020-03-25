3033 East Siesta Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



Charming 3 bedroom two bath home across the street from the community Pool and Spa! This Home has been nicely upgraded, features refinished white cabinets and granite counter tops in the Kitchen and the Bathrooms. Enjoy your summer sitting under the gazebo in the nicely landscaped backyard.



Refundable Security Deposit: $1600

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $1600

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: NO PETS

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2.3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.