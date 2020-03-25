All apartments in Phoenix
3033 East Siesta Lane

3033 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3033 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Charming 3 bedroom two bath home across the street from the community Pool and Spa! This Home has been nicely upgraded, features refinished white cabinets and granite counter tops in the Kitchen and the Bathrooms. Enjoy your summer sitting under the gazebo in the nicely landscaped backyard.

Refundable Security Deposit: $1600
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $1600
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: NO PETS
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 East Siesta Lane have any available units?
3033 East Siesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 East Siesta Lane have?
Some of 3033 East Siesta Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 East Siesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3033 East Siesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 East Siesta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 East Siesta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3033 East Siesta Lane offer parking?
No, 3033 East Siesta Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3033 East Siesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 East Siesta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 East Siesta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3033 East Siesta Lane has a pool.
Does 3033 East Siesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 3033 East Siesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 East Siesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 East Siesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
