3033 East Siesta Lane

Charming 3 bedroom two bath home across the street from the community Pool and Spa! This Home has been nicely upgraded, features refinished white cabinets and granite counter tops in the Kitchen and the Bathrooms. Enjoy your summer sitting under the gazebo in the nicely landscaped backyard.
Refundable Security Deposit: $1600
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $1600
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: NO PETS
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
