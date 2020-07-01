All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3032 E WAHALLA Lane
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

3032 E WAHALLA Lane

3032 East Wahalla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3032 East Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home looking for very fussy tenants. No pets allowed except for assistance animals. Vaulted ceilings with pot shelves, provides impressive entry open to great room. Eat in kitchen, granite slab counters, refrrigerator pantry, travertine flooring thru-out lower level and in all bathrooms. Inside laundry with washer & dryer provided. Direct entrance from garage into home. Laminate flooring up the stairs and thru-out the bedrooms. Home feels much larger than actual square footage. Zeroscape desert landscaping. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE OR GARAGE. Lock-box will be on home by 3-21-2020 10am. Contact listing agent with any questions. Will run credit report on all adults over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 E WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
3032 E WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 E WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 3032 E WAHALLA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 E WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3032 E WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 E WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3032 E WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3032 E WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3032 E WAHALLA Lane offers parking.
Does 3032 E WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 E WAHALLA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 E WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
No, 3032 E WAHALLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3032 E WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3032 E WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 E WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 E WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.

