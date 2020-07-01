3032 E WAHALLA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home looking for very fussy tenants. No pets allowed except for assistance animals. Vaulted ceilings with pot shelves, provides impressive entry open to great room. Eat in kitchen, granite slab counters, refrrigerator pantry, travertine flooring thru-out lower level and in all bathrooms. Inside laundry with washer & dryer provided. Direct entrance from garage into home. Laminate flooring up the stairs and thru-out the bedrooms. Home feels much larger than actual square footage. Zeroscape desert landscaping. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE OR GARAGE. Lock-box will be on home by 3-21-2020 10am. Contact listing agent with any questions. Will run credit report on all adults over 18 years of age.