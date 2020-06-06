All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive

3029 East Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3029 East Heatherbrae Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come live in this beautiful private cul-de-sac gem in the highly desirable Biltmore/Arcadia area! This home is within walking distance to multiple popular restaurants, grocery stores, Starbucks and Los Olivos Park which is a 26-acre park that will include a 4.5 acre organic farm, a market farm stand where neighbors can purchase fresh produce, a full-service restaurant concept serving a farm-to-table seasonal menu and an indoor/outdoor education center. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms: two master bedroom suites, large custom island with bar seating, spacious front and back green grass year-round lawns, recently remodeled with KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, whole-home water softener system,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have any available units?
3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have?
Some of 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive offer parking?
No, 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have a pool?
No, 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College