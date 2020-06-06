3029 E HEATHERBRAE Drive

Amenities

Come live in this beautiful private cul-de-sac gem in the highly desirable Biltmore/Arcadia area! This home is within walking distance to multiple popular restaurants, grocery stores, Starbucks and Los Olivos Park which is a 26-acre park that will include a 4.5 acre organic farm, a market farm stand where neighbors can purchase fresh produce, a full-service restaurant concept serving a farm-to-table seasonal menu and an indoor/outdoor education center. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms: two master bedroom suites, large custom island with bar seating, spacious front and back green grass year-round lawns, recently remodeled with KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, whole-home water softener system,