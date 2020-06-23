3024 East Darrow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE MARCH 1st....This amazing home located in a private gated community near South Mountain at Hunter Ridge has lots of upgrades such as frosted pantry door, gorgeous engineered wood floors, stunning granite kitchen tops, glass inlay upgraded cabinets, charming rear garden with custom seating and so much more!! This fantastic open floor plan offers a large great room, formal dining, and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs you'll also find a half bath perfect for guests. Upstairs you'll find the large master suite with custom closet and spacious full bathroom and two more spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom with even more outstanding upgrades and custom details. The community features a clubhouse and pool for you to enjoy. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included in the price of the rent...One dog allowed on owner approval.