3016 West Missouri Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT AND RENT-TO-OWN



MOVE IN READY November 1st, 2018



No Credit OK



Drive by the home today and pickup an application from the front door and either call or text us on that number. DRIVE BY TODAY!!



3016 W Missouri Ave Phoenix, AZ 85017



Description LARGE Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms next to GCU! Great open layout with spacious rooms. This home has a park in drive way, newly constructed patio in the backyard. This extended driveway allows for Lots of off street!



Rent to Own Program

This great program is only $3900 down for your very own RENT 2 OWN home! Ask about the program if you are interested.



This Wont be on the market long, so get your FREE application in Today and move in this week!



Features

4 Bedrooms



2 bathrooms



W/D in unit.



Over 1500 Sq ft!!



Off Street Parking



New Patio/Fencing



Next to GCU!