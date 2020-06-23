All apartments in Phoenix
3016 West Missouri Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 West Missouri Avenue

3016 West Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3016 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT AND RENT-TO-OWN

MOVE IN READY November 1st, 2018

No Credit OK

Drive by the home today and pickup an application from the front door and either call or text us on that number. DRIVE BY TODAY!!

3016 W Missouri Ave Phoenix, AZ 85017

Description LARGE Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms next to GCU! Great open layout with spacious rooms. This home has a park in drive way, newly constructed patio in the backyard. This extended driveway allows for Lots of off street!

Rent to Own Program
This great program is only $3900 down for your very own RENT 2 OWN home! Ask about the program if you are interested.

This Wont be on the market long, so get your FREE application in Today and move in this week!

Features
4 Bedrooms

2 bathrooms

W/D in unit.

Over 1500 Sq ft!!

Off Street Parking

New Patio/Fencing

Next to GCU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

