Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3010 W. MELINDA LN Available 04/12/19 Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in North Phoenix! - Convenient to shopping and freeway. Surround sound in great room. No smoking inside home. **Restricted dog breeds**



***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.



(RLNE2779738)