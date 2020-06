Amenities

Single family home on HUGE lot, extended length driveway and charming front porch, tile flooring throughout the home, large galley style kitchen with direct access to the backyard, a dining room/breakfast room, spacious family room and much more! The backyard is generously sized and has plenty of room to install a pool or whatever you please! Minutes away from the I-17 Freeway, Grand Canyon University and endless restaurants and amenities.