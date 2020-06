Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Premium golf course lot on the Tatum Ranch Golf Course. Views of three fairways with mountains as the backdrop. Popular floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, living room/dining room, family room with fireplace and wetbar. Kitchen has breakfast nook that allows you to enjoy the golf course views. Huge master suite with private exit to the backyard, large walk-in closets. Enjoy this resort style backyard. Private pool and spa. Extended covered patio.