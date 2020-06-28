3000 N 37th Street

Amenities

FIRST MONTH FREE with a lease starting on or before 9/20/19. This is a must see detached unit with an attached 2-car garage. An Arcadia Lite location with new developments surrounding the community and close proximity to Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix, and a short commute to ASU. 3 Spacious Bedrooms (including large master with 2 walk-in closets and ensuite bathroom with double sinks) - 2 Full bathrooms plus a powder room on first floor. Large kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances - Washer/Dryer included in closed-off area on first floor. Quartz countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms - Upstairs has a loft for office space, 2nd living room, or your creative space - Outdoor patio off dining room. Come see this townhome for yourself! pet deposit fee: 0-50 pounds ($150), 51-74 pounds ($200), 75+ pounds ($300) Max 3 pets