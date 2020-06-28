All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3000 N 37th Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

3000 N 37th Street

3000 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Citrus Acres
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3000 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FIRST MONTH FREE with a lease starting on or before 9/20/19. This is a must see detached unit with an attached 2-car garage. An Arcadia Lite location with new developments surrounding the community and close proximity to Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix, and a short commute to ASU. 3 Spacious Bedrooms (including large master with 2 walk-in closets and ensuite bathroom with double sinks) - 2 Full bathrooms plus a powder room on first floor. Large kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances - Washer/Dryer included in closed-off area on first floor. Quartz countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms - Upstairs has a loft for office space, 2nd living room, or your creative space - Outdoor patio off dining room. Come see this townhome for yourself! pet deposit fee: 0-50 pounds ($150), 51-74 pounds ($200), 75+ pounds ($300) Max 3 pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 N 37th Street have any available units?
3000 N 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 N 37th Street have?
Some of 3000 N 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 N 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3000 N 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 N 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 N 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3000 N 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3000 N 37th Street offers parking.
Does 3000 N 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 N 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 N 37th Street have a pool?
No, 3000 N 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3000 N 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 3000 N 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 N 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 N 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
