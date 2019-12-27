All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 6 2019

3 N 30th

3 North 30th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3 North 30th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Westland Homesites

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home just minutes from the prestigious Biltmore area of Phoenix, AZ. Fully equipped kitchen, attached 1 car garage, private patio,and all brand new appliances. Close to trendy hot spots in Scottsdale and Tempe!

Great Contemporary One Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Central Phoenix! Totally remodeled with new furniture! Fully equipped kitchen to entertain. Nice Queen size bed with 1,800+ Thread counts bedding. Minutes from some of the best eateries and shops of Phoenix Biltmore area. One attached Car Garage. All guests have access to the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 N 30th have any available units?
3 N 30th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 N 30th have?
Some of 3 N 30th's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 N 30th currently offering any rent specials?
3 N 30th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 N 30th pet-friendly?
No, 3 N 30th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3 N 30th offer parking?
Yes, 3 N 30th offers parking.
Does 3 N 30th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 N 30th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 N 30th have a pool?
Yes, 3 N 30th has a pool.
Does 3 N 30th have accessible units?
No, 3 N 30th does not have accessible units.
Does 3 N 30th have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 N 30th does not have units with dishwashers.
