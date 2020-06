Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEVER BEEN LIVED IN, NEW HOME RENTAL IN BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN PULTE HOMES SKY CROSSING COMMUNITY. JUST NORTH OF DESERT RIDGE ADMIST BEAUTIFUL DESERT SURROUNDINGS. SOFT CONTEMPORARY HOME PERFECT FOR PROFESSIONAL OR FAMILY. LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT/BACKYARD LANDSCAPE WITH BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM BACKYARD. UPGRADED THROUGHOUT, A MUST SEE, RARE FIND IN NEW DEVELOPING COMMUNITY FEATURING OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY AMENETIES FOR ALL AGE AND STAGES!!